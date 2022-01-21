Linda Swatkowski Jan 21, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LODA — Linda Swatkowski, 73, died at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 19, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital, Gibson City.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos