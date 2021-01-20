FISHER — Linda (Melchi) Thomsen, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Surviving are her children, Renea Melchi (Joe Carter), Joe Phillips and Shelly (Bob) Curry; four siblings, Bob (Cheryl) Melchi, Perry (Tammy) Melchi, Tammy (Mike) Silver and Kim (John) Conder; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Kathryn Melchi, and great-grandson, Rueger Hudson.
Linda was an avid reader and enjoyed researching family geneology, watching movies and eating at Red Lobster. She had a loving heart while always giving and helping others.
A celebration of life will take place at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher, on Jan. 23, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.