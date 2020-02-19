SIDNEY — Linda Thurman, age 77, of Sidney passed away at 9:54 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St Joseph, is assisting with private arrangements.
Linda was born June 3, 1942, the daughter of Mary C. (Morrison) and Eugene Danner. She was preceded in death by her parents. She married her high school sweetheart, Eugene Thurman, on June 18, 1961, in Homer. He preceded her in death in 2009.
Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl and husband Tommy Long, and son, Kevin and wife Gena Thurman, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Austin and wife Lydia Thurman of Sidney, Danielle and Rebecca Long of St. Joseph; great-grandson, Tripp Thurman of Sidney; sister, Sara Bryan of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a farm wife in the Sidney area for nearly 60 years. She was also employed by Kroger Food Store and Jewel Foods. She enjoyed her grandchildren and looked forward to meeting her great-grandchild but sadly passed away one day before his birth. She also enjoyed gardening, her hosta collection and watching deer and wildlife in her backyard.
Memorials may be made to the Sidney Fire Department.