CHAMPAIGN — With great sadness, we announce the passing of Linda Weiner, who passed away at home from cancer surrounded by her husband and children, on Wednesday (Dec. 22, 2021).
Linda lived a remarkable life. She grew up in Detroit and earned a degree in psychology from Wayne State University. She was passionately involved in social justice causes in her youth, in particular the civil rights movement. She traveled the world living a life of adventure before finally settling down to a very successful career as a stock broker, rising to vice president of Morgan Stanley in Colorado Springs. She retired, and she and her husband, Barry Weiner, relocated to Champaign in 2000, where she became a master gardener and a gifted potter. She was a committed and involved member of the Jewish community. She was devoted to volunteer work, participating in the Mentoring Program at the University of Illinois and beginning a local chapter of Empty Bowls, a program that raised funds for the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Linda was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband, Barry, enjoyed travel, spending time with friends and family, and eating good food. They shared a love of Illini sports and watching live music and cultural programs at Krannert Center. She is remembered by her children as an exceptional mother who gave the best advice and was unfailingly supportive. She was a devoted and very fun grandmother, taking every opportunity to spend time with her five grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband, Barry Weiner; children, Colleen McCreery, Maggie Riley and Lori Weiner; grandchildren, Asher, Felix and Hazel Riley and Paloma and Sylvie Ryan; and brother, David Black.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Ann Black.
A funeral service will be held at the graveside at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. with Rabbi Alan Cook.
The family requests any donations in Linda’s honor be made to Sinai Temple or the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.