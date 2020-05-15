MAHOMET — Linda Wiegel, 76, longtime resident of Mahomet, died at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at Bement Health Care Center. There will be a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Riverside Cemetery in Mahomet.
Linda was born on Oct. 19, 1943, in Casey, a daughter of Victor and Uneta (Walden) Hickox. She married Harlie Wiegel on Nov. 6, 1976, at the Mount Vernon Methodist Church in Champaign. He died on March 20, 2012.
Survivors include one son, David Lindsey of Urbana; three stepsons, Greg (Sharon) Wiegel of Mansfield, Todd (Cindy) Wiegel of Monticello and Steve (Kathy) Koss of White Heath; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard (Carol) Hickox.
She is preceded in death by an infant daughter; a stepson, Scott Wiegel; and a sister, Peggy Stephen.
Linda was a longtime member of Eastern Star and is the past worthy matron of the Mecca Chapter.
