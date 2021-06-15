CHAMPAIGN — Linda Anne Wilson, 56, of Champaign passed away at 2 p.m. Saturday (June 12, 2021).
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Mark Brown and Pastor Scott Boyd will officiate.
Linda was born Sept. 14, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of George and Doris (Snyder) Davies. She married Eric Wilson on Sept. 14, 2001, in Champaign. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, Kameron Austin Joel Wilson and Samantha Eileen Mae Wilson, both of Champaign; two stepchildren, Kyle Anthony James Wilson and Krystal Alexandria Jeannette Wilson, both also of Champaign; and a grandson, Lucas James Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda was a CNA and most recently owned and operated EAW Couriers, Inc. in Champaign. Linda was a truly strong, outspoken and vocal person who fiercely loved her family, friends and country. Through her work, she touched so many lives, bringing strength, smiles and peace of mind in what could sometimes be tough situations. She strived to bring out the best in each of us, never compromising her beliefs and values.
She will now watch over our family, and I told her as she left us that she MUST protect her children and new grandchild. My best friend, I will be true until the day I can once again be by your side.
Memorial contributions may be made to the C-U Canteen Run c/o the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.