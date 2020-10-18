HOOPESTON — On Oct. 11, 2020, at 6:21 a.m., Linda Byerly (Morgeson) Wolford left this Earth.
She was born April 2, 1940, in Hoopeston, a daughter of Anna Nicoson Byerly (Paulsen) and George Byerly. Linda was the oldest of four siblings, Georgia Anne (Fred) Nelson, William Byerly and Bonnie Byerly Caldwell.
She lived in Jacksonville, Fla., for the past several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother; son, Danny Morgeson; and niece, Cassy Nelson Tafflinger.
She had been married to Jerry Morgeson and Ralph Wolford, both of whom preceded her in death. Linda also had a special friend, Carroll. He gave her many wonderful years. He also has passed.
Milissa Wisdom, her daughter, had been an angel to Linda. She lived with her and took care of her until her death.
Linda worked extremely hard her whole life in a factory, as a waitress, managing apartments and cooking for a hotel. She managed the Ritz in Hoopeston for quite a while.
She loved to cook, sew, read and be with her granddaughter and great-grandkids.
Linda leaves behind her sister, Bonnie; daughter, Millisa, her angel; a granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
Per her wishes, she was cremated. There will be no services.