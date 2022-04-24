CHAMPAIGN — Lindermann J. Miller, 89, of Champaign died at 9:36 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 27, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, with funeral services to follow at noon. The Rev. Jeff Caithamer will officiate. Burial will be in Bailey Cemetery, Tolono.
Lindermann was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Newton, the son of Orville J. Miller Sr. and Zella Britton Miller. He married Linda R. Phipps on Dec. 14, 1956, in South Norfolk, Va.; she died Oct. 19, 2004.
Survivors include one son, Darrell Miller of Champaign; one daughter, Joan (Rick) Brown of Savoy; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Byron Miller of Savoy; and one sister, Lois Koss of McHenry.
He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Lindermann was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He worked as a linotype machinist for the Urbana Courier and Brownfield Machine Shop and was a greeter for over 20 years at Sam’s Club.
Lindermann loved to tinker with anything mechanical and was a jack of all trades.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign and an avid photographer.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.