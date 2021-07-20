FAIRMOUNT — Lindsey W. Castle, 74, of Fairmount passed away at 2:54 p.m. Saturday (July 17, 2021) in the emergency room at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Lindsey was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Danville, to Dale and Lillian Foreman Castle Sr. He married Doris Jean Fultz on Nov. 22, 1970, in Fairmount. She preceded him in death on Nov. 23, 2008.
Surviving are three sons, Jonathan (Melissa) Castle of Fairmount, Bryan (Amy) Castle of Fairmount and Chad Castle of Hastings, Minn.; one daughter, Christina (Brian) Drollinger of Georgetown; one sister-in-law, Mary Castle; eight grandchildren, Bill (Makaila Hafner) Drollinger, Jordyn (Rashelle) Castle, Austin Drollinger, Alec Castle, Rory (Josh) Callahan, Skylar Castle, Sebastian Castle and Sawyer Kincade; and four great-grandchildren, Melody Drollinger, Lillyann Castle, Doloris Castle and Willow Bruce.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Dale (Linda) Castle and brother Phil Castle Sr.
Lindsey served in the Air Force from 1966 to 1969. He was a foundry relief worker from 1972 to 1998 at the General Motors Tilton Foundry. He enjoyed politics, his family, making friends and visiting the Steak ‘n Shake in Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with the Rev. Mike Roberts officiating. Burial in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount, with military rites accorded by the Catlin American Legion Post 776. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to the Midwest Veterans Association, Bismarck. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.