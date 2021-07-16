RANTOUL — Linette Albers, 76, of Rantoul passed away at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday (July 14, 2021) at home.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Huls Cemetery, Gifford, with the Rev. Matt Bahnfleth officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton.
Linette was born May 14, 1945, in Orange County, Calif., the daughter of Leroy O. and Mary Catherine Elizabeth Wargo Hensley. She married Duane E. Albers on July 4, 1965, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. He preceded her in death Feb. 6, 2019.
She is survived by a son, Todd (Angie) Albers of St. Joseph; and sister, Deborah Hensley of La Porte, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Linette graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1963 and went on to graduate from cosmetology school in Champaign. She worked as a beautician out of her home for several years. She then worked for the Champaign County Credit Bureau and later as an administrative assistant for Rantoul City Schools until her retirement.
She and her family lived in the St. Joseph area before moving back to Rantoul in 1987. She was a member of American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, and the Thomasboro Improvement Association.
Linette enjoyed cooking, gardening and the outdoors. She loved to entertain and was always ready to help others.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church, Rantoul, or Huls Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.