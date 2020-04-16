SAVOY — Link White Jr., 86, of Savoy, formerly of Champaign, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1933.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign. Pastor James Wright will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Champaign. Private family service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home to the immediate family of 10 people or less.
Professional services were entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, Champaign.