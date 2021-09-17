SIDNEY — Lisa Chesnut passed away Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) after experiencing an aneurysm at home.
Lisa was born on Jan. 23, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of Kenneth and Luanne Johnson. She moved to Champaign in 1975 to begin her life in the area.
Lisa married Lee Chesnut on April 26, 1980. Born to this marriage were three wonderful sons, Christopher (Emily) of Elkhart, Ind., Jason of Homer and Andrew (Blair) of Thompson’s Station, Tenn. She has five beautiful grandchildren, Khloe, Taylor, Weston, Owen and Bristol.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy; and in-laws.
Lisa is survived by her sisters, Jan Chell and Amy Teeters; sister-in-law, Shelly Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind a cherished relationship with her best friend of 46 years, Diane Bunn, and her four-legged friends, Sophie (cat) and Maizie (Yorkie).
Lisa recently had the pleasure of re-owning her dream car, a shiny blue Volkswagen Bug, which she traveled to Minnesota to purchase and named, “Annie.” Lisa enjoyed buzzing around town in her bug with Maizie riding on her shoulders as her companion.
She worked several years for Sears department store in Champaign. After her children were born, she operated a home daycare, which she continued until her children were in school. Then she worked at the circuit clerk's office for 17 years before retiring. Lisa enjoyed meeting up with her former co-workers for lunch or dinner on a regular basis.
Lisa never met a stranger she could not make a friend! She could pick up a conversation with anyone, even while shopping, which she loved to do.
Private services will be held at Freese Funeral Home with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney. If you wish to make a donation in Lisa’s honor, please donate to the Champaign County Humane Society, as Lisa loved all animals.