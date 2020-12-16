CHAMPAIGN — Lisa Kay Clarke, 57, went home to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep early Saturday morning (Dec. 12, 2020).
Lisa was born in Beaufort, S.C., on Jan. 27, 1963, to her parents, Chester and Jean (Carnelley) Clarke.
Preceding her in death is her grandmother, Vera Carnelley.
She is survived by her mother and father, Chet and Jean Clarke of Sun City, Ariz.; sister, brother-in-law and niece, Julie, Brad and Jenna Ward of Mahomet; daughter and son-in-law, Bayley Robinson and Darren Bouvet; as well as one grandchild, Everett Bouvet of Champaign.
Lisa graduated from St. Joseph High School and went on to get an associate degree from Parkland College and bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University, as well as receive multiple master’s certificates. Lisa used her degrees and expertise to hold many important positions throughout her career.
Lisa was, among other things, one spicy lady. Everyone knew when she walked into the room, and she always made sure to leave a lasting impression. She was known for reinventing herself with strength and grace at every new chapter in life. Lisa could do anything she put her mind to and was always a go-getter. From a young age, Lisa aspired for more and could not be held back.
Lisa always took solace in her favorite Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11 "'For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord. “Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"
What really mattered to Lisa was her family. She was a new grandma “gigi” and loved her grandson and daughter fiercely. Her mother and father were a very important part of her life, and she always stayed in touch, speaking with them daily.
The world lost a beloved daughter, mother and “gigi.” She will forever hold a special place in everyone's heart who knew her. Lisa will be missed dearly and forever loved.