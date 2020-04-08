CATLIN — Lisa M. Broadway, 58, of Catlin passed away at 4:32 p.m. Friday (April 3, 2020) at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Lisa was born Jan. 30, 1962, in Danville, to Herschell and Delores Courtney Bland.
Surviving are her husband, Billy Broadway; her father, Herschell Bland of Homer; two daughters, Tabatha (Brandon Whorrall) Varner of Westville and Hanna Andrews; one grandchild, Kale Whorrall; and her aunt, Sara Courtney of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Delores Bland, on Feb. 25, 2020; and one brother, David Leon Bland.
Lisa worked in quality control at Leatherneck Hardware, Danville, for four years. She enjoyed yardwork, driving her Jeep, the beach, and the spring and summer seasons. She loved spending time with her family and camping.
Private graveside rites will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, with Pastor C.W. Greer officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Vermilion County Humane Society. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com. Click on her obituary page and leave a thought or memory for the family.