SADORUS — Lisa Wilson, 56, of Sadorus passed away at 5:53 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Sadorus United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Rob Adams officiating. There will be a visitation from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Wilson was born May 18, 1963, at Urbana, a daughter to James and Karen Myles McDade. She married Randy Wilson on Aug. 6, 1983, at Sadorus; he survives.
Also surviving are four children, Stacey Carrier of Tolono, Shane Wilson of Fisher, Brandon Wilson of Tolono and Brittany (Cody) Carlton of Fisher; 16 grandchildren; three sisters, Teresa Lehigh of Mount Zion, Kimberly McDade Wallace of Champaign and Linda Butler of Litchfield, Ky.; three stepbrothers, David Fuqua of Zionville, Dennis Fuqua of Bement and Donnie Fuqua of Felton, Pa.; and stepfather, Dave Fuqua of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brett Wilson, and her parents.
Lisa enjoyed sewing, spending time at the camper, watching nature, going on road trips with her sister, and her family, especially the children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Memorials may be made to the family.