RANTOUL — Little June, 100, of Rantoul, formerly of Fisher, died Friday (May 20, 2022) at Farmer City Rehab, Farmer City.A memorial service will be held in the fall. Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is handling arrangements.