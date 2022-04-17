VILLA GROVE — Liza Marie Roy was born still 2:26 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, to parents Derrick Roy and Elizabeth "Libby" Neathery. She weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 18.5 inches long.
Liza experienced holding hands, hugs and kisses, a bath and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times by her mom and dad.
Liza was deeply loved on Earth by her mom and dad; big brother Kendrick; big sister, Annelise; big brother Duncan; maternal grandparents, Max and Lori Neathery; uncle, Caleb Neathery; cousins, Hadley and Maddox Cler; and many other lives she touched with her arrival.
Liza was welcomed in heaven by her grandfather, Rick Roy; great-grandparents, Clarence and "Winnie" Roy, Charles and Evelyn Neathery and John and Janet Duncan; uncle, Andrew Neathery; aunt, Melissa (Neathery) Cler; cousin, Carson Cler; and older sister, Elizabeth Roy.
Liza passed away from a cord accident in utero, then was born at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana — where she and her parents received excellent care and compassion from the labor and delivery staff.
There will be no public services held.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please donate in Liza's memory to "Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep" Infant Bereavement Photography at nilmdts.org; plant a tree or flower in Liza's memory — and share a photo with her mom and dad.
Memorials may also be made in Liza's name to the Liza Roy Memorial Fund at any Fisher National Bank location. Please include your name and address, as you will receive something in Liza's memory from Libby Jo Art Studio.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing condolences on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.