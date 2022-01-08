ATWOOD — Lloyd Arthur Lowder, 85, formerly of Atwood, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at home in North Lauderdale, Fla.
Masonic and funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East U.S. 36, Atwood. Burial with military rites accorded will be held at Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Lloyd was born on May 7, 1936, in Douglas County, the son of George and Carrie Roberts Lowder. He was raised in Atwood, attending all 12 grades in the village. Lloyd loved music and participated in the music program playing the drums from sixth through 12th grade. After graduation in 1954, he attended the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, studying chemical engineering. While a student, he played in the marching, concert and jazz bands. In 1956, he transferred to the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Fla., to study accounting.
Lloyd married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Baker, on June 29, 1958, at Lake Fork Church, where they are both members. The early part of their marriage was spent in Aruba, NA. Returning to Atwood in 1959, Lloyd started Lowder Trucking, Inc. Three months later, he was drafted by the U.S. Army, serving as a top-secret crypto operator for the 97th Signal Corp in Germany. During this tour of duty, Lloyd and Dorothy spent as much time as possible touring Germany and surrounding countries. In the summer of 1961, Lloyd, Dorothy and 3-month-old Natalie returned to the States, where Lloyd continued operating Lowder Trucking. In 1970, the family relocated to South Florida, and Lloyd joined Local 349 in Miami as an electrician. Lloyd was a devoted family man and enjoyed listening to jazz while tinkering in the garage or tending to his well-manicured lawn and garden. Unfortunately, Parkinson’s disease made his remaining years challenging.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of 63 years; children, Natalie (Joseph) Rengen, Beverly Watkins, Ronald (Doreen) Lowder and Clifford Lowder; grandchildren, Jennifer (Antonio) Gonzalez, Randall (Elyse) Watkins and Stephen Watkins; great-grandchildren, Aurora Gonzalez, Ethan Watkins, Tiara Watkins and Alexis Watkins; sister, Carolyn Lowder; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Kathryn Avalos; brother, Barry Lowder; and son-in-law, Michael Watkins.
