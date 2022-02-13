LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Lloyd Miller Barr passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Lloyd was born in Chicago on Dec. 27, 1929, to Edward Barton Miller and Florence Lucy Lewis. He grew up in Chicago and told many wonderful stories of his youth, including his memories of the 1933 World’s Fair. Following his father’s death, his mother married Arthur Barr, and Lloyd took the surname Barr.
Lloyd worked his way through college and obtained a bachelor of science degree from the University of Chicago, followed by a doctor of philosophy in physiology from the University of Illinois. While pursuing his graduate degree, he married his college sweetheart, Joan Archibald, and they began raising a family. Lloyd became a professor of physiology and worked at the University of Michigan, the Women’s Medical College of Philadelphia, the Universität Hamburg and the University of Illinois. He authored over 1200 peer-reviewed publications. His most significant accomplishment was the discovery of the nexus or gap junction, which allows communication between the muscle cells of the heart. He loved doing science and studied diverse topics in physiology his entire life.
Once their children were grown, Lloyd and Joan divorced. Later, Lloyd married Matilde Holzwarth, who was also a professor at the University of Illinois. After they retired, they moved to New Mexico, where they both fell in love with the landscapes, flora and fauna. Lloyd was very interested in local reptiles, particularly the snakes that shared the land with him. Lloyd built their dream house in Lake Valley near Hillsboro, and they lived there for 17 happy years.
Lloyd is survived by his brother, Edward Barr; daughters, Alison Dixon and Valarie Barr; son, Thomas Barr; granddaughters, Karintha, Brenna and Leyla; and great-granddaughters, Kennedi and Kamaiyah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives and his daughter, Jocelyn.
There will be no immediate services, but a celebration of his life will be held in the spring for friends and family. Due to his great interest in the wildlife of New Mexico, the family asks that contributions be sent to the Advocates for Snake Preservation, P.O. Box 2752, Silver City, NM 88062, snakes.ngo.
