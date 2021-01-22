CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Lloyd George Koester, 93, a resident of Cleveland, Tenn., formerly of Mahomet, received his heavenly reward on Monday (Jan. 18, 2021) while sleeping.
The youngest of two sons, Lloyd was born Aug. 7, 1927, to William and Esther Koester. His older brother, Paul, preceded him in death.
At the early age of 16, Lloyd decided to fight the battle to protect our country. He left home and joined the Marines, where he deployed to Iwo Jima. Lloyd had countless stories to tell of his time spent in the Marines, and he would tell them to anyone who would take the time to listen.
Lloyd married Hazel (Miller) Koester on August 7, 1949. They were married 54 years before being separated by her Heavenly departure in June 2004. He used his GI Bill to receive a degree from Eastern Illinois Teachers College and later a master’s degree from the University of Illinois.
After working as a missionary student/cafeteria manager at the International Preparatory Institute in San Antonio, Lloyd and Hazel returned to Illinois, where he worked for local labor unions, was a public-school teacher and part-time janitor. He taught parachute rigging at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul before retiring after 30 years as a civil-service instructor. Lloyd also worked for several years at the Clinton Power Plant as part of the laborers union. Upon retiring from the union, he worked for his son’s fencing business. In 2001, Lloyd and Hazel grew tired of Illinois winters and decided to move south to Cleveland, Tenn.
His undying love of God and family kept him busy throughout the years in sharing Christ’s love to everyone he met. For years he told Bible stories and recounted stories of his childhood, in which he would tell you "I have no choice, I have to believe in miracles." Those miracles he outlined in a book, too numerous to list here. The miracles outlined ranged from blood poisoning at the age of 3, to surviving nights in foxholes in Iwo Jima, up to his last trip abroad to Recife, Brazil, where his missionary friends, Max and Debbie Thompson, invited him to help dedicate a dormitory of a children’s home in memory of Hazel. His family celebrates with him in his final miracle, being called home to heaven and celebrating with his loved ones.
He was a faithful member of Church of God (Cleveland, Tenn.), worshipping at churches in Urbana and Champaign, Cleveland, Tenn., and anywhere the doors were open. His love for God inspired his involvement in multiple ministries. At church he joined other friends to form a musical group, “The Gospel Messengers,” who would go around and sing praise and worship songs. He would often start his Sunday mornings doing something he loved, taking Sunday school lessons to elderly people in the nursing home, then returning to church in time to help sing and play his accordion. Lloyd also served in prison ministries. He was passionate about world missions and had many stories about his mission’s trips to Bulgaria and Latvia. Later in life, he enjoyed taking courses at Lee University. You could often find him at any Lee sporting event in the middle of the student section, where he was lovingly referred to as “Grandpa Cowboy” because of his large-brimmed cowboy hat he loved wearing.
He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Brian and Naomi Sharpe of Cleveland, Tenn.; and three sons and two daughters-in-law, John and Cheryl Koester of Cape Coral, Fla., Steve and Debbie Koester of Monticello and Mike Koester of Mahomet.
He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kris Koester of Champaign, Jason and Christina Sharpe of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Justin and Tara Sharpe of Tifton, Ga., Dawn and Roberto Russi of Cape Coral, Kristi and Ben Caldwell and Kyle and Tiffany Koester, all of Monticello and Kendra and Kyle Sommer and Kurtis Koester of Mahomet; in addition to nine great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Two great-granddaughters preceded Lloyd to his heavenly home.
A remembrance of life service will be at Jim Rush Funeral Homes North Ocoee Chapel, 2603 N. Ocoee St. Northwest, Cleveland, TN 37311. Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 23, and will be officiated by his grandsons, Pastor Jason Sharpe and Pastor Justin Sharpe. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be for family only. However, the service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. CST. You can view the service by going to jimrushfuneralhomes.com and clicking on the following link, oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=161117336096458.
Interment will follow in Fort Hill Cemetery with military honors. His family will serve as pallbearers. His body will be placed in the veterans section close to his wife and mother.
Please make memorials to Church of God World Missions, c/o South Cleveland Church of God, 1846 Volunteer Drive Southwest, Cleveland, TN.