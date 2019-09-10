VILLA GROVE — Lloyd Le Mere, 90, of Villa Grove died at 4:56 p.m. Aug. 30, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Villa Grove, with Father Aloysius Ndeanaefo officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church; a dinner will be served immediately after the Mass in the church hall.
Lloyd was born Jan. 16, 1929, in Green Bay, Wis. He was the son of Stephen and Camile (Tappa) Le Mere.
Mr. Le Mere was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. Lloyd was a graduate of the American Academy of Arts in Chicago. He retired from the Illinois State Natural History Survey at the University of Illinois.
He married Johanna (Culp) Le Mere on Nov. 28, 1964, in Oak Park. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Johanna; two children, Chris (Cathey) Le Mere and Michelle (Scott) Albin; and two grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.
He was a permanently professed member of the Brothers and Sisters of Charity in Berryville, Ark.
Lloyd had a love for art, loved watching the Green Bay Packers and was called “Papa.” He had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. The number one thing in Lloyd’s life besides his wife was God.