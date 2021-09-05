DANVILLE — Lloyd (Sonny) R. Lucas II of Danville died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
He was born Nov. 14, 1949. He was the son of Lloyd R. Lucas and Evelyn Lucas. Sonny was preceded in death by both parents.
Sonny is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Dave) Schnell of Western Springs; son, Murphy Taylor Lucas of Lockport; five sisters, Barbara (Lucky) Somers of Temescal Valley, Calif., Linda (Bob) Agnew of Melissa, Texas, Kristy (Dan) Jeakins of Plano, Texas, MarySue Lucas of Cedar Park, Texas, and Jill (Matt) Jordan of Redlands, Calif.; brother, Jack Lucas of Danville; two grandsons, Nate and Drew Schnell; and 17 nieces and nephews.
Sonny attended Danville High School, graduating in 1967, where he deepened his love for sports, starring in basketball and spending summers playing baseball for American Legion Post 210. He earned a B.S. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1972, where he was a first-year walk-on to the UIUC baseball team. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was a lifelong Bears, Bulls and St. Louis Cardinals fan. His other love was golf. You could find Sonny on the golf links the day the courses opened after winter (a picture of him doing so made the front page of the paper one year). He described his perfect “job” as being a full-time pro on the senior golf circuit.
Sonny had a colorful career from learning to fly in the Navy’s flight program, to selling real estate, cars and insurance, to working with his dad and brother at Lucas Construction. He never met a stranger and made it a point to keep in touch with his lifelong friends. Family and his children meant everything to him. Halloween was one of his favorite holidays. He had some of the craziest costumes. Friends loved him for his wit and gentle heart. He had old-school manners to shake hands and introduce himself when meeting someone new or reconnecting with an old friend, which he admirably passed on to his son. He is an unforgettable character.
Sonny was attending church and Bible studies at Second Church of Christ in Danville, where he was very engaged and asking questions about his salvation for about two years before he made the decision to be baptized. Our family takes great comfort knowing he was baptized on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
There will be a private graveside service with a celebration of life to be planned for a later time. Burial in Gundy Cemetery, Bismarck.
Memorial contributions may be made to Celebrate Recovery in care of Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees S., Danville, IL 61834, or online at secondchurch.com/online-giving. Condolences may be sent to the family at watsoncremationservices.com.