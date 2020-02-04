DANVILLE — Lloyd “Wesley” Kamplain, 72, of Danville passed away at 5:15 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at Carle Hospital in Urbana. He was born on July 8, 1947, in Champaign, the son of George Lloyd and Hazel Olive (Hanson) Kamplain.
Wes grew up in the Ogden area. He was a true farm boy, helping his father in the fields and with livestock and favorite bull Rocky that his mother referred to as “the animal.” He attended Fithian Elementary and Oakwood Township High School, where he participated in Future Farmers of America and Student Council and earned an outstanding award for public speaking. He graduated May 26, 1965.
Drafted into the Army on Sept. 22, 1966, in Chicago, he was ranked Military Policemen and Detectives on June 12, 1967. He was decorated with a National Defense Service Medal and Driver/Mechanic Badge with wheeled-vehicles bar, and was an expert pistol shot.
He served at Fort Hood, Texas, and numerous places throughout the U.S. He especially liked to share his experience sleeping in the basement of the Pentagon, marching through Arlington Cemetery and patrolling during protests. He was honorably discharged Sept. 21, 1972.
Wes detasseled corn, baled hay and worked for Leverette Bleacher Co., where he learned to weld as a teen. That experience brought him to work at Hyster on Aug. 19, 1965, with a brief absence when he was drafted to the Army, but he returned to serve as welder, inspector and receiving clerk before retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Illinois Independent Lift Truck Builders Union. Wes also worked briefly at uBid, HERRS, ThyssenKrupp and Automation International before fully retiring. Just for fun, he played a mall Santa in 2015.
Wes married Sally Kay Hummer on Feb. 22, 1969, in Danville. They enjoyed 35 years together before her passing, having daughter Amy and son Greg. He was proud of her nursing career and sewing abilities, and often played pranks on her, involving Amy in his schemes as partner in crime. He learned at Sally’s prompting to be a master carpenter, fashioning many of the wood fixtures in the home, flag cases and much more. Wes took Greg for many rides in his prized truck Black Beauty, and they had fun talking on the CB, being boys doing what boys will do, meaning being ornery!
He greatly enjoyed motorcycles, car shows, International Harvester tractors, and Chevy cars and trucks. Wes could always be counted on for jokes and trivia. He could tell you why we drive on the right side of the road, mount a horse from the left, or how many more snows we would have that are deep enough to track a deer.
He borrowed from his dad in saying, “What you do and what you say will in turn come back to you someday.” Or ask you which U.S. presidents are not buried inside the United States? Carter, Bush, Clinton, Obama and Trump! He loved his fur babies too, Rocky, Buster “Bear,” Peaches “Little One,” Butters, Boo and Button.
A faithful follower of Christ, Wes was baptized Sept. 14, 1947, and enjoyed participating in church functions and Bible study. It was at Faith Church of Christ that he married Cathy Liggett on July 29, 2017, adopting daughter Samantha on June 11, 2018. Wes enjoyed the opportunity to be a devoted husband and father again, drawing from his life experiences to provide guidance, wisdom, spiritual leadership to his home and love beyond measure. He was saddened that his illness would cut short the time he had to share and his absence is deeply felt.
Sammi will miss painting his face with Blue Devils war paint for the homecoming game and having him escort her to the door for the dances she attends, as well as melting his heart with a smile and brown-eyed pouty face. He loved Cathy’s home-cooked meals, especially chicken and noodles, working with her on the serenity rose garden, and walks in the cool evening watching the sunset and talking about the day and plans.
Wes is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughters Amy Kamplain and Samantha Kamplain, all of Danville; son Greg (Deborah) Kamplain of Crown Point, Ind.; sister Kathi Wilson of Grand Junction, Colo.; brother Gary (Mary) Kamplain of Hudson; grandson Daniel; nieces, nephews, great-niece and -nephew, several cousins and his Uncle John.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sally, brother-in-law Ron Wilson and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Bill Carpenter will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery with military rites accorded by American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Lloyd’s memory to Faith Church of Christ, the American Cancer Society or the Fund for Service Dogs for Military Personnel suffering from PTSD.
Please join Lloyd’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.