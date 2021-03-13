WYOMISSING, Pa. — Lois Anne (Dallenbach) Wensch, formerly of Champaign, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the age of 100 in Wyomissing, Pa.
She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Glen Wensch and was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Emma Dallenbach, and brother, Louis Dallenbach Jr.
Lois was a graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and the Friends of the Champaign Public Library.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Hutchinson (Jamey) of Mohnton, Pa., and Ward Wensch (Karen) of Baltimore; and granddaughters, Laura Hutchinson of Denver and Rachel Hutchinson of Olympia, Wash.