MELVIN — Lois Marilyn (Siron) Arends, 92, formerly of Melvin and Loda, died Nov. 6, 2019.
She was born Feb. 25, 1927. in Lexington, Ill., beloved daughter of the late Margaret Litta and Floyd Jonathon Siron. She married Richard Loy Arends on Aug. 19, 1956.
Devoted wife of 62 years to the late Richard Arends. Loving mother to Rod (Louise) Arends of Champaign, Barbara (Steve) Swanson of Hinsdale, Janet (Al) Schwartz of Glen Ellyn and Tom (Melanie) Arends of Gibson City. Grandmother to 13 grandchildren, Allison (Kyle Castner), Hayley and Quinn Arends, Steven (Amanda) Swanson, Michael (Sarah) Swanson, Sarah (Jack) London, Charlie (Katie) Schwartz, Amanda and Olivia Schwartz, and Kelly, Carson, Brian and Holly Arends; and great-grandmother “Gigi” to six.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents and husband and six siblings, Irene (Bob) Martin, Harold (Verneil) Siron, Keith (Espi) Siron, Paul (Kathy) Siron, Nan (Roger) Nelson and Dick Siron. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Siron.
Lois attended Lexington High School and graduated in 1945. After high school, she attended Illinois Commercial College for one year. She then transferred to the University of Illinois and graduated in 1951 with a degree in education. While at the UI, she was on the staff of the Illio yearbook. She then taught business classes for six years in Roberts-Thawville, Marseilles, and Melvin.
She met her husband, Rick, on a blind date and the two were married in 1956. They lived in Melvin for 37 years while raising their family. Lois was very involved in the children’s activities, including 4-H, Cub Scouts, P.T.A. and Sunday School. Lois also loved to play golf and was the six-time ladies' club champion at the Lakeview Country Club in Loda.
Retiring in 1990, Rick and Lois became “snowbirds,” spending winters in Rio Verde, Ariz. for 25 years. They also moved to Bayles Lake in Loda. They enjoyed their summers on the water and their winters in Arizona. Lois had a lifelong love of sports and loved her Illini football and basketball. She also was an avid bridge player and she and Rick enjoyed dancing. She will be remembered for her passion, devotion and competitive spirit.
A private family burial and memorial service were held at Melvin United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the church, 129 N. Center St., Melvin, IL 60952.
Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City assisted the family with the arrangements.