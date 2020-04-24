DECATUR — Lois Ivadean Burcham, 99, formerly of Decatur, passed from this life on Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at Brookdale Urbana Senior Living in Urbana.
Born on July 9, 1920, in Dalton City, Lois was the fifth of seven children born to Lewis and Eva (Barrett) Blackard. One brother and four sisters preceded her in death; one sister, Rudell (Blackard) DiCianni of Palm Coast, Fla., survives.
Lois is also survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen (Reedy) Fryer of Champaign; granddaughter, Gail (Fryer) Dickerson of Houston, Texas; grandson, Kevin Fryer of Crystal Lake; grandson, Todd Fryer of Inverness; and 10 great-grandchildren.
As a resident of Dalton City, Lois was a third-generation parishioner of the Dalton City Evangelical United Brethren Church and attended Mount Zion High School. On April 10, 1937, Lois married Earl Ota Reedy in Sullivan. Gifted with a beautiful voice and talents in music and dance, Lois served as choir director for her parish, taught Sunday school and sang at weddings and funerals in her community.
In 1946, Earl and Lois welcomed their only child, Mary Ellen. As a young mother, Lois learned to operate the switchboard for General Telephone, which served Dalton City and surrounding communities. Faced with the deteriorating health of her husband, Lois obtained full-time employment with Sears Roebuck in Decatur, where she served as a PBX operator for 27 years, and after a brief retirement, returned to contribute another five years with the company.
Sharing 26 years together, Lois lost her beloved Earl on March 10, 1963. Years later, she met Charles “Charlie” Burcham, and the two were married on July 7, 1968, in Decatur. Lois devoted 15 years to their union while again caring for an ailing husband. Charlie passed on Oct. 21, 1983, and rests eternally in Mount Zion.
A 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lois embraced her fraternity, supporting numerous charities through the organization, and while offering servitude to Women of the Moose, Lois celebrated life as chaplain of the Decatur Moose Lodge. Lois will be remembered fondly for giving generously, singing, playing the organ, citing humorous aphorisms and especially for dancing, for even in her final days, Lois swayed her feet to the rhythm of her favorite hymns.
Lois will join husband Earl Ota Reedy in eternal rest at Marrowbone Township Cemetery in Bethany, Ill.
Commemorating the past 100 years, a celebration of life honoring Lois I. (Blackard) Reedy Burcham will be held in July 2020.