SIDNEY — Lois Mae Wade Brummet died in Hemet, Calif., on July 11, 2022.
For the past two and a half years, she was cared for by daughter Sue and her husband, George, in their home.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1923, in Greenup, Ill., to Jesse Delbert Wade and Ruth Millie Glenn Wade. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Lowell Brummet, sisters Clella (Charlie) Barrett, Elnora (Walter) Keils, brothers Gareld (Gloria), Lowell (Lottie) and Doyle (Wanda). She is survived by brothers James E Wade, and Robert L Wade (Donna), children Charles R (Sandra), Susan L, (George Davis), Kenneth G (Connie) and Rick L (Susan), grandchild Ryan Brummet, stepgrandchildren Joshua Anana, Mike Sherer and Kelly Zielie (Rick); and many nieces and nephews.
She met the love of her life, Charles Lowell Brummet, in Sidney. They married on Nov. 11, 1941, in St. Louis, and spent the next 72-plus years together caring for each other and their children.
During the early years of World War II, she traveled to Louisiana and Texas so they could be together before Charles went to Europe with the Army in 1944.
They lived in Sidney for many years. In addition to being a dedicated housewife and mother, she worked as a clerk and provided day care for several children in the Sidney area, and as a caregiver in Champaign Urbana nursing homes.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney.
