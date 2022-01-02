ROBERTS — Lois M. Cole, 96, of Roberts peacefully passed away at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Micah Klemme will officiate. Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Roberts-Melvin Fire Department.
Lois was born Aug. 21, 1925, in Roberts, a daughter of Robert and Emma Knockenmuss Madden. She married Charles M. Cole on Nov. 17, 1945, in Texas. He preceded her in death on Oct. 13, 2001.
She is survived by a son, Larry (Cheri) Cole of Roberts; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Cole of Shirley; five grandchildren, Teresa, Bryan, Tony, Tammy and Jason; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lee Sr.; two grandsons, Chad and Terry Lee Jr.; a brother, Lloyd; and a sister, Jessica.
Lois enjoyed being a part of the Happy Hens social club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a quiet and loving lady that will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Condolences may be offered at rosenbaumfh.com.