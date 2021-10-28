RANTOUL — Lois Cotton, 86, of Rantoul passed away at home Monday (Oct. 25, 2021) surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
She was born Dec. 4, 1934, in Red Elm, S.D., to parents George and Bertha Lammers. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Lester Lammers and Eldora Kleihauser.
Lois married Buford Cotton on May 16, 1954, and spent a wonderful 64 years together before his passing in November 2018. Buford served in the U.S. Air Force for multiple tours, and upon receiving his honorable discharge, Lois was presented with a letter of recommendation as well for her sacrifice as a military wife. While Buford was overseas, Lois stayed home raising their four children for some time before returning to the workforce. She began working at the Holiday Inn for 20 years, then went on to work at Chanute Air Force Base for five years and then eventually took a position at Lincoln’s Challenge for a few years, where she found a love working with the kids.
Lois loved crocheting and was very good at it, too. She began coloring in her later years when crocheting became too difficult.
Lois is survived by her children, Debra Marshall, James (Diane) Cotton, Martin Cotton and Donna Lopez; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was a very loving mother and will be missed deeply. She is also reunited in death with the two babies she lost.
A celebration of Lois’ life will take place on Monday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Pastor Matt Filicsky will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday. She will be laid to rest in Danville National Cemetery with Buford.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.