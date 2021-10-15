GIFFORD — Lois Doehring, 76, of Gifford passed away early Tuesday (Oct. 12, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Champaign County, a daughter of Ernest and Esther (Reifsteck) Doehring. Lois graduated from Armstrong High School. She worked at Rogers Chevrolet as a business manager for many years and then worked on payroll at Caradco for over 20 years. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Thomasboro and taught Sunday school there for years. She was also involved in missionary work in Guatemala. Lois loved her years living in the country.
Funeral services will be at 11 Saturday morning at Peace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Michael Stoerger will officiate. Burial will follow in Craw Cemetery, Sadorus. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service, also at the church.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.