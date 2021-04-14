CHAMPAIGN — Lois R. Dunn, 86, of Champaign passed away at 8 a.m. Saturday (April 10, 2021) at home surrounded by family.
Lois was born on Aug. 23, 1934, in Champaign, to Ray and Gladys McMains Smith. She married Merle K. Dunn in September 1954. He preceded her in death Aug. 19, 2014.
She is survived by two children, daughter Diana (Steve) Gannaway of Dewey and son Doug (Smiles) Dunn of Champaign; her twin sister, Louise (Lewis) Hill; five grandchildren, Kenneth (Sara) Gannaway, Jessica Gannaway, Michael Dunn, Elizabeth (Curtis) Dunn and Ryan (Angelina) Dunn; one stepgrandchild, Tas Dunn; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Smith; and a sister, Mary Lou Coltman.
Lois graduated from Champaign High School. She enjoyed her family, Wednesday shopping trips and her Friday night dinners with her twin sister and brother-in-law.
Lois worked at W. Lewis’ and Co. Department Store and then worked at Christie Clinic as a receptionist. She was the first president of the Exchangettes, the female version of the Exchange Club of Champaign.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 15, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America or Carle Hospice. Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.