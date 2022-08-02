SAVOY — Lois V. D’Urso, 94, of Savoy died Friday (July 29, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a visitation Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., Urbana. Burial will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Lois was born on June 30, 1928, in Armstrong, to Andrew and Thelma (Miller) Meitzler. She married Joseph D’Urso on April 6, 1948, in Urbana, and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage before he passed in 2003. Lois was also preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ostrom, and her brother, Dale Meitzler.
She is survived by her children, Jodi and Bud Boller of Mahomet, Andrew D’Urso of Urbana and David D’Urso of Champaign, and a daughter-in-law, Denise D’Urso of Champaign; nine grandchildren, Jason Coggan (Julianne Shuler), Lara Rhea Coggan (Lars Gustafson), Andrew Adams (Jessica), Hannah D’Urso, Jamie D’Urso Long (Zach), Joel D’Urso (Abi Razo), Kristine D’Urso, Martha Boller and Linda Boller; seven great-grandchildren, Skylar Rea, Natalie, Teagan, Joleigh, Jacksyn, Finleigh and DJ; a sister-in-law, Dolly Busey; and many nieces and nephews.
In her early years, Lois attended Illinois Commercial College and cosmetology school. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years while she focused on raising her three children and supporting Joe at the D'Urso Shoe Repair store in Urbana. Once their children were raised, she started working at Baskins Department Store. She was there for many years and retired in 1989. For anyone who knew her knows she did not sit still and soon found her way back to work at the YMCA, and more recently added in some time at Christie Clinic. She truly had a passion for people and never met a stranger.
There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her family and friends. Lois was very blessed to have an amazing group of friends. She was always there for someone in a time of need. In her spare time, she loved watching sports (especially basketball and golf), shopping and traveling.
If anyone could put a smile on your face, it was Lois, and she encouraged us all to do our best, never give up and SMILE. She was truly a JOY in all of our lives.
