DANFORTH — Lois G.M. Finegan, 93, of Danforth passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
Lois was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Ashkum, the daughter of Frank B. and Susanna (Gerdes) Weber; they preceded her in death. She married James Robert Finegan on March 31, 1951, at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum; he preceded her in death on May 18, 2013.
She is survived by one daughter, JoAnn (William) Lucera of Rantoul; one son, Jerome (Sharlene) Finegan of Ashkum; five grandchildren, Vanessa (Kenneth) Peterson of Edwards, Jon (Danielle) Lucera of Tiffin, Iowa, Sarah (Tim) Davis of Clifton and Jared (Misha) Finegan and Tyler (Britni) Finegan, both of Ashkum; 14 great-grandchildren, Halle and Kathryn Peterson, Thomas Finegan and Charlotte Lucera, Hannah, Hunter, Wyatt, and Jackson Davis, Alivia, Braylon, and Ainsley Porter, and Anderson, Elliott, and Hendrix Finegan; and one brother, Dale (Evelyn) Weber of Ashkum.
Lois was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, CCW, and Ladies of American Legion Auxiliary in Gilman. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, baking and her family. She was a supportive farm wife who loved helping on the family farm in all different aspects.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, 234 N. Central St., Gilman. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum. Father Dennis Spies will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ladies of American Legion Auxiliary in Gilman or the Assumption BVM Catholic CCW in Ashkum.
