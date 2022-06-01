PAXTON — Lois L. Eells Harness, 86, of Paxton passed away at 8:33 a.m. Sunday (May 29, 2022) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
She was born April 2, 1936, in rural Rankin, to Harold and Elizabeth Shinneman Eells.
Lois graduated from Rossville High School in 1954 and married Frank Johnson, also from Rossville. They shared four children, Cindy, Brad, Blake and Chad.
Lois earned her RN and was an exemplary nurse for over 40 years. She loved caring for her patients and was compassionate, dedicated and had a very strong work ethic. She was determined and learned perseverance at an early age.
She married Ron Harness in July 1985. They enjoyed many years together motorcycling, going to garage sales, doing yard work and socializing with their friends. There was nothing better than a poker run on a beautiful day! Lois was undoubtedly the life of the party, and you never had to wonder what she was thinking. She was vibrant, spunky and had unending energy. Her home was immaculate, and she took great pride in her weed-free lawn! Lois stayed busy all of the time and was someone who could do anything, whether it was renovating a house or baking a cake, she did it all. She was especially drawn to people in need, and you never knew when someone extra would be at the dinner table. Her kitchen was always full of good food, and she was happiest with her family close at hand or on the back of Ron’s trike. She gave freely of her time and helped out whenever needed with various organizations, fundraisers and events. The VFW and Amvets being a couple of her favorites. She loved her people and will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband and four brothers, Edson, Jerry, Dick and Ray.
Lois is survived by one daughter, Cindy McCabe; three sons, Brad, Blake (Patty) and Chad (Stacy) Johnson; four stepchildren; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Nancy) Eells; and two sisters, Maxine Houmes and Leona Houmes.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, June 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pueblo Lindo, Paxton.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton Park District directed to the Save the Pool Fund.
Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.