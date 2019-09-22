CHAMPAIGN — Lois F. Harrison, 92, of Champaign died at 9:31 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Private burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Lois was born March 16, 1927, in Champaign County, the daughter of Delbert and Ruth Bickers Toland. She married Earl Harrison on Jan. 17, 1948, in Mattoon; he survives.
Also surviving are one son, David (Peggy) Harrison of West Paducah, Ky.; one daughter, Diana Jones of Champaign; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma and Margie.
Lois graduated from Urbana High School and loved knitting.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Area Masonic Scholarship Fund, 14 Bel-Air Court, Champaign, IL 61820. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.