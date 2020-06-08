FISHER — Lois Eloise Hedrick, 97, passed away on Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
Mrs. Hedrick was born in Champaign on Oct. 4, 1922, to Walter E. Sloan and Vida J. Sloan.
Mrs. Hedrick was married to Robert Hedrick on July 10, 1941. Together they had six children, Jim (late Cheryl) Hedrick of Champaign, Marianne (Tom) Watson of Linden, Tenn., Tom Hedrick of Phoenix, Ariz., Don Hedrick of Champaign, Greg (Amy) Hedrick of Foosland and Julie (Tim) Clifton of Fisher. Along with her children, she had 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 28 great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hedrick was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hedrick; her parents; one sister, Mary Ellen Scott; and a grandson, Robert Charles Hedrick, and a granddaughter, Lisa Marie White.
Mrs. Hedrick was a homemaker, retired day care provider and also worked at the Fisher schools. Mrs. Hedrick was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Over the years, Mrs. Hedrick left a big impact on her children and grandchildren, and touched so many lives with her kindness. She will forever hold a special place in many hearts.
The family visitation was held at Lux Funeral Home on June 6, 2020, and was followed by a graveside service at the Willowbrook Cemetery, officiated by Jonathan Scott.
Memorials can be made to the River Valley Church of Christ or the United Methodist Church, Fisher.