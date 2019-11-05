WESTVILLE — Lois “Short” Kathleen Howard, 96, passed away peacefully at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 23, 1923, in Catlin, the daughter of Walter S. and Mergie George Pate. The family moved to Westville when she was 6 years old, and she has resided in the area since. She attended Cottonwood school and Georgetown High School.
Lois met the love of her life, Oscar Howard; they were married for 69 years until his passing in 2008. She worked at the GE plant for 22 years, retiring in 1977. Short had an immense love for her family and participated in as many of their life events as possible.
Surviving are a son, Russell Howard of Westville; a daughter, Linda (Penny) and Tom Flaherty of Cave Creek, Ariz.; three grandaughters, Kimberly Pfeifer of Danville, Jerrie (Shawn) Furdiga of Medford, Ore., and Jamie (Ken) Evans of Piedmont, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Corey and Ethan Murphy, Jordan (Kyle) Cruppenink, Mason Furdiga, Zac and Theo Evans; and her step-great-grandsons, Brent and Bryce Pfeifer; two great-great-granddaughters, Qora Pfeifer and Maxine Cruppenink; and her sister-in-law, Terri Pate, as well as several nephews and neices.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Oscar Howard; a grandson, Troy Howard; her granddaughter, Lisa Howard Murphy; her sisters, Helen Howard, Bonnie Howard and Barbara Carson; and a brother, Richard Pate.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial will be in McKendree Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Robison Chapel. Burial will be at McKendree Cemetery, Georgetown. Condolences may be offered online at www.robisonchapel.com.