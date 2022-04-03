URBANA — Lois Jean Schafroth was born April 9, 1931, to Elmer and Lillian Tredennick, in Pontiac. She passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Urbana.
Lois married Lester Dean Schafroth on Oct. 21, 1951. They were married for 67 years.
Lois was the secretary at Thomas Paine School for 18 years. She then worked for University of Illinois dining services in the LAR, Peabody and Allen halls. Lois was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, John Tredennick; and parents.
She is survived by her son, Keith (Melissa) Schafroth; and daughter, Phyllis (Douglas) Hackman. She was extremely proud of her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was a very loved lady and will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, April 9, at Quest Church, 2004 Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with services immediately following.
Memorial gifts can be sent to the Philo Fire Protection District, 110 Washington St., Philo, IL 61864.