Lois Jean (Tredennick) Schafroth, 91, of Urbana passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after a brief illness.
She was born April 9, 1931, to Elmer and Lillian in Pontiac. She married Lester Dean Schafroth of Kempton in October 1951; hey were married for 67 years.
Lois worked for Urbana School District #116 as the secretary at Thomas Paine Elementary School for 18 years. After retiring from the school, she worked for the University of Illinois Dinning Services until 1997 as a secretary and dining-hall checker for Peabody, LAR and Allen, where she was known as "The only cafeteria Mom on campus."
She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where she had been a member of the ladies group and taught Sunday school.
She was a member of Boots-n-Bows Square Dance Club and enjoyed gardening and camping with her family. She loved baking and was always sharing her cookies and zucchini bread with family and friends.
Lois is survived by two children, Keith Schafroth (Melissa) of Philo and Phyllis Hackman (Doug) of Flint, Texas; seven grandchildren, Shelly Alexander (Bret Bartram) of Humble, Texas, Alicia Schafroth of Sidney, Sarah Alexander of Rockford, Matt Cler (Danielle) of St. Joseph, Nicole Irvin (Alex) of Sidney, Tyler Cler (Emily) of St. Joseph and Anthony Alexander of Tyler, Texas; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and a brother.