DANVILLE — Lois Kathleen Elliott, 88, of Danville passed away at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 13, 2021) at Meadowbrook at Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.
Lois was born on Feb. 11, 1932, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Tish) Blurton, near St. Elmo. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1954. She married Clifford Elliott on June 13, 1954, in St Elmo, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2006.
Survivors include her son, Clifford (Katie) Elliott of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two daughters, Jan Snider of Champaign and Sue (Roy) Abney of Orange Park, Fla.; three sisters, Lola Blurton of Killeen, Texas, Mary K. Monk of Orient and Erma Dananay of Orient; four grandchildren, Shawna White, Justin Woodworth, Mikayla Elliott and Makai Elliott; as well as four great-grandchildren, Sophie Woodworth, Bryce Woodworth, Emma White and Noah White.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; brother, Delbert Blurton; and son-in-law, Darrell Woodworth.
Lois was a member of Danville First United Methodist Church. She was known as a great cook and baker, as well as a skilled seamstress, Girl Scout leader and active participant in PTA. Her teaching career started in 1966 in Georgetown, with most of her time spent teaching third grade at Frazier and Pine Crest schools.
A graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 3901 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. Raymie Gordon will officiate. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lois’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association via her tribute wall at alz.org. Please join Lois’ family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.