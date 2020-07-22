HOMER — Lois Jean Key (Sarver), 75, of Urbana passed away Monday (July 20, 2020), peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 7, 1944, to Woodrow G. and Alma Faye Sarver. She graduated from Urbana High School.
Lois married Thomas (Larry) Key Sr. on Jan. 4, 1966, in Loudon, Tenn. She is survived by her beloved husband; son, Thomas L. Key Jr. (Leslie) of Urbana; daughter, Becky Pitts (Troy) of Homer, and daughter, Kimberly Vecchio of Philo; her grandkids, Vincent Key, Chelsea Key, Corbin Rix, Halee Schwanke, Abby Rix and Alexander Vecchio; her great-grandkids, Serenytee Key, Waylon Olson and Carsen Olson; and her many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bill Sarver, Alice Rusk, Barb Clark and Dorothy Key; and many nieces and nephews.
Anyone that knew Lois knew she had a heart of gold. Her infectious laugh and heartfelt smile made everyone feel at home when they were around her. She knew no stranger and often had kids that were not her own sitting at the dinner table. Lois loved to bake and could never cook for less than an army.
She was a giver in so many ways; whether with food, sitting with the elderly, watching countless kids for anyone that needed someone they could trust, being a listening ear, giving advice or just needed love, she was there. Our mother loved her family and grandbabies like no other.
She was an avid reader of murder-mysteries and loved watching Lifetime and Hallmark shows until she could repeat them word for word. She was a devout Christian and had a love for singing which gave us countless mornings of old hymns, country songs or just a tune she couldn’t get out of her head. What we wouldn’t give to hear her sing one more time.
Because Lois chose cremation, we have decided to have a celebration of life for her at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in loving memory of Lois Key, to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences of cards and letters can be sent to P.O. Box 55, Dewey, IL 61840.
Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.