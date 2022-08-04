SPRINGFIELD — Lois M. Harris, 91, of Springfield, formerly of Melvin, died at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Lois was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Melvin, the daughter of Floyd C. and Mildred M. Olson Spellmeyer. She married Bradford B. Harris on June 15, 1973, in Champaign.
Lois graduated from Melvin High School. Lois was active in her church with the Altar Guild, was on the kitchen committee and served on the Tuesday morning ladies prayer group. She enjoyed cooking, yard work, planting, bird watching, cats and, most of all, her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Burge; a granddaughter, Jennifer “Odie” Bates; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Bradford B. Harris of Springfield; their four children, David (Nancy) Burge and Marsha Bates, both of Champaign, Bradford A. Harris of Chandler, Ariz., and Marla (Stephen) Kuhn of Mahomet; nine grandchildren, Michael (Marie), Scott (Alicia) and Eric (Kellie) Burge, Christy (Cameron) Crouch, Anna (Michael Schlorff) Bates, Ashley (Robert) Zeinz, Shannon (Kyle) Harmon and Natalie and Ryan Harris; 13 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Evan, Logan, Isaac, Emma, Morgan and Maxwell Burge, Jared and Olivia Crouch, Charlotte and Zachary Zeinz and Logan and Abram Harmon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2800 W. Jefferson St., Springfield. A funeral ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Mary E. Zupansic officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Melvin Cemetery, Melvin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, 2800 W. Jefferson St., Springfield, IL 62702. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.