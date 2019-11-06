GIBSON CITY — Lois Marie Rhodes, 86, of Gibson City passed away at 8:55 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church.
Lois was born Aug. 6, 1933, in Anchor, the daughter of Herman and Marie Petersen Christensen. She married Thomas Rhodes on June 21, 1953, in Anchor. He passed away on Jan. 31, 2012. Surviving are a son, Steven (Vicki) Rhodes of Foosland and their children; Lyndi Barnes and her children (Allyson, Sydnee and Kadyn) of Foosland, Casey Powell and her children Reese, Nicholas, Miley and Hannah of Heyworth; a daughter, Connie M. Davis of Peoria and her children, Christina Wood and sons Aiden and Jacob, Priscilla (Andy) Wallis and her daughter Autumn, andJohn Davis and Brianna (Phillip) Stoneberg and their children Ava, Able, Aurora and Alexander; and a son, Thomas Rhodes of Urbana.
Mrs. Rhodes was a florist and owned the Friendly Flower Shop in Gibson City. Lois loved flowers, quilting and puzzles. She was very active in the American Lutheran Church and the mission quilts project. Her children and grandchildren were very important to her. Memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church. Please share memories on Lois’s tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com.