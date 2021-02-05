VILLA GROVE — Lois M. Nussell, 90, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 2, 2021) at Delmar Gardens South, St. Louis.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, we will begin the celebration of her life by expressions of sympathy with family and friends at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. We will continue at 2 p.m. with a prayer service and conclude at the cemetery. Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks will be required
She was born on Feb. 10, 1930, to Harry and Iva (Burwell) Stoerger, at home in rural Champaign County. Her family moved to a farm near Tuscola, where she; her brother, Gene; and sister, Edna, grew up. She graduated from Tuscola High School in 1948. On July 2, 1948, she married George Nussell Jr.
She lived in Villa Grove most of her life. For many years she worked as a seamstress, including eight years with Collegiate Cap & Gown in Champaign. She retired in 1992. Over 20 years ago, she moved to St. Louis. Seven years ago, she moved to Garden Villas South, where she loved to play bingo! Over a year ago, she moved to Delmar Gardens South for additional care.
She is survived by her two children, Janet Paluczak (Greg) of St. Louis and Mike Nussell (Debbra) of Haines City, Fla.; six grandchildren, John Paluczak (Michelle), Michael Paluczak (Kelly), David Paluczak (Patsy), Brittany Fuller (Jason), Briana Nussell and Michael Nussell; and five great-grandsons, Andrew, Benjamin, Evan, Owen and Levi.
Feb. 10, 2020, was her very special 90th birthday party. Her son and daughter and their spouses along with nieces, nephews and cousins traveled from Illinois, Missouri and Florida to share the day with her! It was a wonderful reunion!
In lieu of flowers, please donate for breast cancer to Susan G. Komen Missouri, P.O. Box 31483, Des Peres, MO 63131.
Thank-you for your prayers!