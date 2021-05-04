URBANA — Lois M. Prather, 93, of Urbana passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021.
She was born July 16, 1927, in Hutsonville, the daughter of Roy and Mary Pearl (Sackrider) Voorheis. She married Francis G. Prather on June 28, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1982.
Lois is survived by her sons, Mark Prather of Urbana and James Prather (Rebecca) of Urbana; three grandchildren, Philip Prather (Kathleen), Stephanie Stuart (Dustin) and Ashley Withers (Blake); five great-grandchildren, Calvin, Harper, Hailey, Lennox and Eloise; her brother, John Voorheis of Robinson; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Lois graduated from Hutsonville High School in 1945 and attended the Western Union School in Crawfordsville, Ind., shortly thereafter. After graduation, she moved to Waukegan and worked in the Western Union office until transferring to the Danville office. She transferred to the Champaign office in late 1949.
After her marriage to Francis, she was a fulltime homemaker and mother as well as assisting with the farming operation. She was active for many years with Mayview WSCS and Mayview Home Extension.
Lois was a devoted wife and mother as well as a doting grandmother, and also had the opportunity to meet and hold each of her five great-grandchildren. Her home was a place of comfort and family memories.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Urbana for the exceptional care she received during her last years of life.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. The Rev. Jeff Graham will officiate. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Burial will in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
