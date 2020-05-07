CISSNA PARK — Lois G. Ristow, 89, of Cissna Park passed away on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born on Aug. 10, 1930, in Claytonville, the daughter of Daniel F. and Vita (McCray) Hamrick.
She married Paul Ristow Jr. on Oct. 29, 1952, in Claytonville, and he preceded her in death on April 21, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Loren “Buck,” Lloyd, Wayne and Dan “Beaner.”
She is survived by two daughters, Colleen (David) Pihl of Champaign and Pam (Glen) Berger of Mahomet; two sons, Bruce (Pam) Ristow of Cissna Park and Sam Ristow of Cissna Park; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Steiner of Cissna Park and Maxine Geiger of Watseka.
Lois was a member of Claytonville U.B. Church. She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Kankakee and was a nurse for over 51 years. She was affectionately known as “Nurse Lois” by her patients and as “Aunt Lo” by her 19 nieces and nephews.
Lois purposed that the greatest calling with which she could honor and please the Lord was to be a devoted and loving wife, make a home for her husband and children, and be a mother who loved her children and sacrificed for them.
Anyone is welcome to pay their respects by coming to Amity Cemetery near Goodwine on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and greeting the family from their cars. A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Josh Denoyer.
Memorials may be made to the Claytonville U.B. Church or to the Cissna Park Fire Department and be sent to 239 N. 1500 E Road, Cissna Park, IL 60924.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
