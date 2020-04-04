FITHIAN — Lois I. Sadler, 87, of Fithian, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday (April 2, 2020) at home.
She was born March 6, 1933, in Urbana, a daughter of Wilbur and Helen Kirby Manning. Her mother passed away when Lois was 6 months old, and then she was adopted by Wilbur and Mary McGuire Manning. She was married to Charles A. Sadler on April 22, 1950. He survives.
At the age of 20, she received her license practical nurse license. She began her nursing career at the Champaign County Hospital and worked there for 20 years.
In 1970, she started working at the University of Illinois McKinley Health Center until retiring in 1987. Lois and her Chuckie lived in St. Joseph for 59 years before moving to Fithian.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Steven (Donna) Sadler, Linda (James) Riggs and Deana Sadler; grandchildren, Susan Riggs, Spencer Sadler, Kristen (Jeremy) Wise and Samuel (Tiffany) Sadler; great-granddaughters, Judith Lillian Maki Sadler and Eva Rose Sadler; as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and two sisters-in-law, Maxine Manning and Janet Manning, and a brother-in-law, Ed Seth.
Lois loved being around her family and friends. She traveled through 46 states during a lifetime of travel with her husband, including two times to Niagara Falls on the Canadian side.
At the age of 86, she completed a bucket list item by going zip lining in Indiana along with family members. Lois loved her Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and Illini.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her adoptive mother, one sister and two brothers, her in-laws, two sisters-in-laws and two brothers-in-law.
Private services will be at a later date at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials contributions may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital, St. Joseph Food Bank or donor's choice.