CHAMPAIGN — Lois E. Smestad (Danielson), 91, a resident of Illini Heritage Nursing Home, passed away Monday (Jan. 17, 2022).
She was a graduate of Lake Bronson High School in Minnesota. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., where she met her future husband, Blair. She was an active member of the Champaign Seventh-day Adventist Church, serving in various roles over many years.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. Her favorite job, of more than 20 years, was her position as supervisor of the Card Catalog Department at the University of Illinois Library. She remained lifetime friends with many of her colleagues.
She was married to Blair Smestad for 65 years and was a devoted wife and caregiver. She and Blair founded a Christian motorcycle club and had fun leading the group on outings in the Champaign area. She was a gracious hostess and was always fond of welcoming visitors into her home. She was a classy lady with a witty personality and infectious smile!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cekiel and Marie (Holmgren) Danielson; brother, Guy Danielson; husband, Blair Smestad; three sons, Rick, Larry and Bradley Smestad; and grandchildren, Eric and Robbie Smestad.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Don) King; “adopted” daughter, Tammy (Bob) Cranston; brother, Curtis (Mardell) Danielson; grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Edelbach, Natalie Proctor, Nathan (Barbara) King, Sarah (Tristan) Thomas and Laura Miller; great-grandchildren, Jaymin Matthews, Ty and Ellie Thomas, Ashlyn and Coleson Miller and Brandon, Bodie, Colton and Michaela Edelbach.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Champaign Seventh-day Adventist Church, 308 S. Mattis Ave., with Pastor Tyler Kern officiating. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).