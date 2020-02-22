CHAMPAIGN — Lois Ruth Vogel, 80, of Champaign went to be with the Lord on Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020) after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on April 30, 1939, in Buckley. She was the daughter of J. Isaac and Mary Enz Steiner.
Lois graduated from Cissna Park High School. After graduating high school, she worked in a dental practice. She married Gerald L. Vogel on Oct. 11, 1959, with whom she celebrated 60 years of life.
She later worked at Carle Hospital, and along with her husband, ran a successful real estate business. She also worked as an election judge. In her free time, she volunteered for various organizations.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald Vogel. She is remembered with love, by her children, Sarah Henrie and Julie Zuspann (Jeff). She was a wonderful “Grammy” to Allison Henrie, Alexa Zuspann, Kristen Henrie, Trent Zuspann and Brianna Zuspann. Her greatest joy and fondest memories were spent with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, J. Isaac and Mary Enz Steiner; her brothers, Raymond Steiner and Laurence Steiner, both of Cissna Park; and three sisters, Edna Steiner of Urbana, Helen Surber of Pekin and Velma Meyer of Paxton.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. The funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church of Champaign, 1401 Devonshire Drive, Champaign, with a visitation from 9 to 9:45 prior to service time. Lunch will be served at the church following the committal service.
Besides her hobbies of gardening and cooking, one of her other passions was caring and taking care of the people in her life. She also enjoyed traveling with her family and visiting her relatives in Switzerland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian HarvestCall. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.