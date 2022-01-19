VILLA GROVE — Lois M. Wilson, 75, of Villa Grove passed away Thursday (Jan. 13, 2022) at home.
She was born to Louis and Mary (Tathum) Wengler on Oct. 21, 1946, in Grape Creek. She married Jerry Wilson on Aug. 5, 1983, in Tuscola.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wilson; six children, Kyle (Cindi Comerford) Quinn, Windy Fultz, Gerald “Jp” (Traice) Quinn, James Arbuckle, Jason (Michelle) Wilson and Ericka (Micheal Akers); 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Louis Wengler II and Christine Heasley; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Deena Reed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings and two great-grandchildren.
Lois had many jobs throughout her life. She worked at the 4-Way-Stop, Railway Inn, Sandbox and Weaver’s Café, all in Villa Grove. Lois also served on the Villa Grove City Council for six years. She loved being with her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.
A celebration of Lois’ life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.